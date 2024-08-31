Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Sells $89,375.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $183.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average of $182.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.