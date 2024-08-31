SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 7.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 22,481,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 45,783,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,921,285 shares of company stock worth $135,057,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.