Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Trading Down 2.4%

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.36. 5,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 509,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.93.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

