Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 0.2%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.83 and last traded at $95.52. Approximately 1,264,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 12,021,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,992 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,910,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

