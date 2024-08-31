StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM opened at $3.25 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

