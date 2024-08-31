StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of GTIM opened at $3.25 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
