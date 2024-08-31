Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRM Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

