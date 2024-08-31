Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Position Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $35.16 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.