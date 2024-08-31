Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,463 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 151,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $20.55 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

