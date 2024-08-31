Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock opened at $519.58 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $440.62 and a one year high of $629.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $563.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.22. The company has a market capitalization of $79.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total transaction of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.09.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

