T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,386,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $80,831,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,434,000 after purchasing an additional 306,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 492.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 265,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.04 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average of $113.83.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

