Tara Lise Deakin Sells 2,000 Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 2,000 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.27, for a total transaction of C$66,532.60.

On Friday, August 23rd, Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of Spin Master stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total value of C$787,235.93.

TSE:TOY opened at C$32.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.02. Spin Master Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$27.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.24.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$563.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.9961832 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOY. CIBC cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.63.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

