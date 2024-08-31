Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 31st total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Technogym Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TCCHF opened at $9.84 on Friday. Technogym has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.
About Technogym
