Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 31st total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Technogym Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TCCHF opened at $9.84 on Friday. Technogym has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

About Technogym

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines.

