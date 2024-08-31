Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 319.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE TDY opened at $432.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

