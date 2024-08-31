Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Short Interest Up 28.6% in August

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 504,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Tevogen Bio Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TVGN opened at $0.52 on Friday. Tevogen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66.

Get Tevogen Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $4.20 price objective on shares of Tevogen Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tevogen Bio stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,782,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,683,000. Tevogen Bio accounts for about 3.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 36.55% of Tevogen Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Tevogen Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.