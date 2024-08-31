The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CG opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.07.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

