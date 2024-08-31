The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %

Clorox stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $159.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 382.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 252.85%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.