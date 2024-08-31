The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Down 4.2%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.91. 474,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,203,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,199,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 296,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after buying an additional 229,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,010,000 after buying an additional 84,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

