The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $364,990,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $157,077,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,027,000 after buying an additional 677,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $48,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. Argus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.31.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.69. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

