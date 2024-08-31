The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,592,000 after buying an additional 528,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $369.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $370.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.95.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

