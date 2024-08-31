The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 675,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,118,000 after acquiring an additional 105,018 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

TD opened at $59.92 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $65.12. The company has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

