The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Position Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wendy’s were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after buying an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,927 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,321,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Read Our Latest Report on WEN

Wendy’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.