Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD) Short Interest Update

Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Themes US R&D Champions ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USRD stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.27. Themes US R&D Champions ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

Themes US R&D Champions ETF Company Profile

The Themes US R&D Champions ETF (USRD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US R&D Champions index. The fund is passive, mirroring the performance of an index composed of US large- and mid-cap companies focused on Research & Development business activities. USRD was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

