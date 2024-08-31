Tobam Acquires 651 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Tobam increased its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,517,000 after acquiring an additional 295,282 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,167,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 130.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,020,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of EGO opened at $17.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

