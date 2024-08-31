Tobam Cuts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DLR opened at $151.61 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.94 and a 1-year high of $162.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.