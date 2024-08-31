Tobam Lowers Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Tobam cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 73.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $142.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.78 and a 200 day moving average of $138.75. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,874 shares of company stock worth $2,811,770. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

