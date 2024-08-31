Tobam Lowers Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Tobam decreased its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Magna International were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Magna International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Magna International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 2,179.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGA opened at $42.03 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.98%.

MGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore cut their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.06.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

