Tobam Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Tobam purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3,837,975.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 153,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,917,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 563,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIL opened at $45.63 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

