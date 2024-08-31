Tobam Sells 145 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE ESS opened at $301.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Essex Property Trust

Insider Transactions at Essex Property Trust

In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.