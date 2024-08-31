Tobam Sells 185 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,544.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.30. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

