Tobam Sells 465 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $156.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average of $137.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $157.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

