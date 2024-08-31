Tobam Sells 51 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tobam cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $512,190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX opened at $481.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $481.86 and its 200-day moving average is $507.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

