Tobam Sells 618 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Tobam lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Copart were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $52.96 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.