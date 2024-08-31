Tobam Trims Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

