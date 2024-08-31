Tobam Trims Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 348.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,856 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

WDC opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,858 shares of company stock worth $2,909,409. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

