TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLD

TopBuild Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $393.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.