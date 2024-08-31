Topline Capital Partners, Lp Purchases 4,114 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $40,152.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 709,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,416.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 22,469 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $175,932.27.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

NYSE ISDR opened at $12.06 on Friday. Issuer Direct Co. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 million, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Further Reading

