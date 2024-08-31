Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the July 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Trevena from $225.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Trevena has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $9.02. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -32.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

