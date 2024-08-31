TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Director Sells $63,280.00 in Stock

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Koehnen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $63,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 26,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

