Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading

