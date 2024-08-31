UBS Group Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $99.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.54.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 3.1 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.56.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.