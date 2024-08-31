UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 269 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,962,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,034,062 shares of company stock worth $363,689,766. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $198.72 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Scotiabank upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

