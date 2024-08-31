UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 393 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 80.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,160 shares of company stock worth $24,556,718. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $98.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

