UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $45.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.