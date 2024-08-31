UMB Bank n.a. Buys 1,693 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after buying an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.91 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $78.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2669 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

