UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,060 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,207.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,797 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 143,304 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV opened at $28.91 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. HSBC assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Melius restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

