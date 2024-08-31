UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $174.62 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average of $162.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

