UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,065,000 after buying an additional 74,938 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $120.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.86. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.