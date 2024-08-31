UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $179,856.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,094 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $134.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

