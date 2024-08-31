UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 339.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,395. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.24.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $81.79 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

