UMB Bank n.a. Has $615,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,552 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HP were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of HP by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in HP by 1.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,776 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in HP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

